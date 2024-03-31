New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $269,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after buying an additional 740,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of MMC opened at $205.98 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $163.37 and a one year high of $209.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.17. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

