New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $505,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCS opened at $20.07 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.