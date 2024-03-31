New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,749,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

