New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Target Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE:TGT opened at $177.21 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
