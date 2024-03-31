New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.77.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

