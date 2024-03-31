New Potomac Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

