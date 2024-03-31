New Potomac Partners LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

