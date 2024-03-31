New Potomac Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 859,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 89,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 21,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

