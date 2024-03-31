New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,391,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,539,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after buying an additional 909,584 shares during the period.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
