New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 22,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

