New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 390 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $230.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

