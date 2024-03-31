New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $135.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

