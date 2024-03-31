New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 4,708 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

