New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 549 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,947 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 285,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $128.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

