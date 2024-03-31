New Potomac Partners LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

