New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 414,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

