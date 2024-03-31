Next Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

