Next Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

