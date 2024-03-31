Next Capital Management LLC Buys 282 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $607.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.74 and a 200 day moving average of $489.66. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

