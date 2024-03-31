Next Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.02 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

