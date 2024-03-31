Next Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

