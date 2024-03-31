Next Capital Management LLC Has $691,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

