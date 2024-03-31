Next Capital Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average of $195.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.