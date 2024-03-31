Next Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.25 and a 200 day moving average of $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

