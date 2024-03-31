Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

SCHM stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

