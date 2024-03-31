Next Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

