Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.03.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.57 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.