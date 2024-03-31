Next Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $162.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $163.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

