Next Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $49.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.