Next Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

