Next Capital Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Next Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Paramount Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

