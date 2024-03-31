Next Capital Management LLC Sells 8,361 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 536.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.