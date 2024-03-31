NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

