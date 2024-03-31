NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 3.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 55,938,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 58,876,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after acquiring an additional 879,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at $37,918,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
