Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 0.3%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $128.40. 3,656,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,949,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $576.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.