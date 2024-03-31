NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NRXP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 10,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.

