NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.400–0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NRXP opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.20.
NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, April 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 2nd.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics based on N-methyl-D-aspartate platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated investigational breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of acute suicidality in depression.
