NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $903.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

