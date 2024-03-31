NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.1%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $913.00 and last traded at $903.56. 43,521,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 61,106,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $902.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,352 shares of company stock worth $64,853,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

