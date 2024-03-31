NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $247.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.53. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

