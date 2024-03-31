Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 374,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

GOOG opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

