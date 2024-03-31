Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of ONEXF opened at $74.85 on Friday. Onex has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 46.98%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

