Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

