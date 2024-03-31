Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.46%.

OXM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

