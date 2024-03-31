Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.600-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.0 million-$415.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.2 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

