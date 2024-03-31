Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

OXM stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 70.46%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.