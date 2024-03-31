Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.13 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

OXM stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 70.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

