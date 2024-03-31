Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $25,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.41 and a 12-month high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

In other Primerica news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

