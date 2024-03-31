Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052,712 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 3.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

