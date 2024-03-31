Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Trading Up 0.9 %

ResMed stock opened at $198.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.15. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 in the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.