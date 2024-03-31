Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,540 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 0.3 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.